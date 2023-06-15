Email City Guide
We can expect to see storms this afternoon into the evening hours

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma on this Terrific Thursday! As you head out the door today, temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s as we are on track for a hot day today. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s as the high with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south east at 15 to 20 mph. We can expect to see storms late in the afternoon into the evening hours. The main impacts will be large hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes are possible. Today is a First Alert Weather Day, so stay weather aware! Have a safe and great Thursday!

