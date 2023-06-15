Young County animal cruelty case rejected

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The animal cruelty case against 53-year-old Jeffery Allen Logan and 23-year-old Zachery Kent Anderson has been rejected.

Logan and Anderson were facing felony charges for cruelty to non-livestock animals.

According to the Young County District Attorney, expert witnesses were not able to definitely prove that the dog involved in this case, Niko, died as a result of animal cruelty or neglect.

According to the necropsy report, the dog also had underlying conditions that could have contributed to its death.

The jury returned a no-bill against both defendants.

The District Attorney has since referred the case to the misdemeanor prosecutor who will make a decision on filing lesser charges.

