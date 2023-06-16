Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

6 found dead at scene of house fire, shooting in Tennessee, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. on Thursday.(Source: Gray News)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Marion County responded to a home and found six people dead late Thursday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

They arrived to find the home on fire, and fire crews were called to extinguish the flames.

Three adults and three children were found dead inside the home, and a seventh person was found shot but survived. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they believe the individual responsible for the incident is among the dead, and no threat remains to the community.

Autopsies are being conducted on the six deceased individuals, and the state’s investigation remains active.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Anastacio Mendoza
Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck
Terry Joe Ward
Olney man indicted on child sex crimes
Family and friends gathered today for the funeral of 25-year-old Cha’Quon Jamel Jeffery....
Cha’Quon Jeffery honored at funeral at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Young County animal cruelty case rejected

Latest News

A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.
VIDEO: German Shepherd rescued after 300 foot fall from cliff
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Justice Department expected to announce findings of investigation prompted by George Floyd’s death
Middletown feces vandalism - WFSB
Police looking for suspect who smeared feces on homes, cars in possible hate crime
Body found during search for missing 4-year-old girl
Body found during search for missing 4-year-old girl in Memphis