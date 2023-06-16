Artificial Intelligence affecting the way professors teach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new technology has been making waves in education and the professional world lately, artificial intelligence.

From writing essays, legal documents, and even entire stories, the use of AI has been surrounded by controversy and divided opinions.

There are several types of AI, but the one making the most commotion is ChatGPT. While some are calling the technology dangerous, others are saying we should embrace it as a new tool.

“Jobs that could be affected are jobs in finance, accounting, law jobs... The crazy thing about ChatGPT is it literally takes away jobs in the upper middle-class and upper class,” Author, Thomas Fellows said.

There are several ways AI is affecting education for both students and educators. Students are using the program to complete assignments and professors are having to redesign the way they teach.

“Anytime that we have these new tools to help in our work it changes the way that we teach. With the growing prevalence of calculators, we don’t spend nearly as much time multiplying big numbers in elementary school, but we still spend a lot of time thinking about how you apply math to particular problems. And so, we do a lot more problem solving and a lot less of those wrote drills,” Interim Dean of MSU Texas’ McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering, Dr. Sarah Cobb said.

Dr. Cobb addresses the way AI is rapidly affecting the education field for professors, and how they have to learn this new technology alongside their students.

“The students are as good at using ChatGPT as their professors, or better. And so, trying to get how to teach people to use a tool responsibly, that your yourself are not very familiar with is very challenging, and so, a lot of professors are catching up with that right now,” Dr. Cobb said.

Fellows compares the oncoming of AI to the invention of the calculator, and says we should embrace AI such as ChatGPT.

“You’re gonna be able to use ChatGPT in the work force, so we need to work with ChatGPT. In terms of ChatGPT it might not write that full into real estate proposal, but instead of that proposal taking two hours, ChatGPT might be able to do it instantly and you might be able to edit for... the proposal for 15 minutes,” Fellows said.

