Better Weather for Friday

Storm chances shift east of us on Friday but may return Saturday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday will be a little less humid with little to no chances for storms around in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the 80s to lower 90s. Moisture will increase some on Saturday, with yet, another storm system approaching from the west. This may produce another round of strong storms, especially to our west. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s and 90s again.

