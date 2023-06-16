Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BJ is looking for his forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet BJ, our Pet of the Week.

If you’re interested in becoming BJ’s forever home, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824 to adopt.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt any pet. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Anastacio Mendoza
Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck
Terry Joe Ward
Olney man indicted on child sex crimes
Young County animal cruelty case rejected
Family and friends gathered today for the funeral of 25-year-old Cha’Quon Jamel Jeffery....
Cha’Quon Jeffery honored at funeral at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Latest News

BJ is looking for his forever home
BJ is looking for his forever home
Lucky is looking for her forever home
Lucky is looking for her forever home
Howie is looking for his forever home
Howie is looking for his forever home
Howie is looking for his forever home
Howie is looking for his forever home