Crime Stoppers holds 27th Annual Golf Tournament(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith and Rowan Hardman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls held its 27th Annual Golf Tournament at Champions Course at Weeks Park.

This type of event helps them with their daily operations and allows them to pay out rewards for tips.

Crime Stoppers’ goal is to work alongside law enforcement and the community.

“This allows people to report to use tip information on crimes and be completely anonymous. Then we take said information and turn it over to our local law enforcement or law enforcements all over the country that need it. So it helps out drastically in reducing crime, as well providing support in our own community,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Brian Arias said.

29 teams, made up of four members each, participated in today’s tournament and the top three winning teams earned a cash prize.

Golfers also had chances to win other prizes including winning a Winnebago in the hole-in-one challenge.

This year around 200 crimes have been solved thanks to tips given to law enforcement through Crime Stoppers.

The tournament offers a chance for the community and Crime Stoppers to get to know each other a little bit better.

“So for me it’s everything, cause again I am all about the community. I love meeting people in our community and also putting names to faces, and just seeing everyone out here having out here having a great time,” Arias said.

