First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Another threat for severe weather develops Saturday afternoon.
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm to hot and humid weather on Saturday will give way to severe storms by afternoon. These storms will produce heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. The main time frame is from 3 to 10pm. These storms should shift east of us by Sunday with a more typical June weather pattern resuming early next week.
