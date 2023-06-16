Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

First Alert Weather Day Saturday

Another threat for severe weather develops Saturday afternoon.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm to hot and humid weather on Saturday will give way to severe storms by afternoon. These storms will produce heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. The main time frame is from 3 to 10pm. These storms should shift east of us by Sunday with a more typical June weather pattern resuming early next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Anastacio Mendoza
Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck
Young County animal cruelty case rejected
Terry Joe Ward
Olney man indicted on child sex crimes
Family and friends gathered today for the funeral of 25-year-old Cha’Quon Jamel Jeffery....
Cha’Quon Jeffery honored at funeral at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Latest News

Another round of strong to severe storms for Saturday
Severe Weather Again on Saturday
weather
Hot temperatures return heading into the weekend
Ken's tracking storms shifting to the east
Better Weather for Friday
Ken's tracking storms shifting to the east
Storms Moving Out