Former Zavala keynote speaker completes degree

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News, a former keynote speaker at the Zavala Hispanic Leadership Banquet has completed his degree at MSU Texas.

Pedro Lerma was once a Midwestern State University student but he never completed his degree.

During a banquet for Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative in 2018, Lerma was the key speaker.

Lerma told the crowd he regretted dropping out of college before earning his degree.

After receiving encouragement from the former Vice President of MSU Texas, he decided to re-enroll.

According to MSU Texas, Lerman received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree last December.

