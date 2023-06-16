Hot temperatures return heading into the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this fantastic Friday! As you head out the door temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will feel humid once again as the dew point temperatures are sitting in the 70s once again. We are going to warm up nicely throughout the day, seeing highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be sustained blowing from the north at 10 to 15 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout most parts of the day. Overall, today will be a great day!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.