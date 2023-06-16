Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hot temperatures return heading into the weekend

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this fantastic Friday! As you head out the door temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will feel humid once again as the dew point temperatures are sitting in the 70s once again. We are going to warm up nicely throughout the day, seeing highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be sustained blowing from the north at 10 to 15 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout most parts of the day. Overall, today will be a great day!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Anastacio Mendoza
Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck
Family and friends gathered today for the funeral of 25-year-old Cha’Quon Jamel Jeffery....
Cha’Quon Jeffery honored at funeral at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Terry Joe Ward
Olney man indicted on child sex crimes
Young County animal cruelty case rejected

Latest News

Ken's tracking storms shifting to the east
Better Weather for Friday
Ken's tracking storms shifting to the east
Storms Moving Out
weather
Hot temperatures will return heading into the weekend!
weather
We can expect to see storms this afternoon into the evening hours