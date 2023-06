Juneteenth events across Texoma

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Juneteenth events are approaching. The federal holiday will be recognized on Monday, June 19.

The events and times are as follows:

17th Annual Juneteenth Bash

Where: Spudder Park - Wichita Falls, TX

When: 4 p.m.

Juneteenth 2023 Celebration - Two day event

Where: Burkburnett High School, 109 W Kramer Rd, Burkburnett, TX

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.