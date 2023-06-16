Man identified in Lake Jacksboro drowning

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacksboro Police Department has identified a man that drowned in Lake Jacksboro on June 15.

According to Jacksboro PD, 42-year-old Cody Jack Sanders was pronounced dead after being taken to Faith Community Hospital in Jacksboro.

Jacksboro PD was sent to the lake around 4:56 p.m. for a possible drowning. When police arrived, Jacksboro and Jack County fire department EMTs were on-site.

Sanders’ death is an ongoing investigation by the Jacksboro Police Department.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.