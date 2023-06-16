Man identified in Lake Jacksboro drowning
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacksboro Police Department has identified a man that drowned in Lake Jacksboro on June 15.
According to Jacksboro PD, 42-year-old Cody Jack Sanders was pronounced dead after being taken to Faith Community Hospital in Jacksboro.
Jacksboro PD was sent to the lake around 4:56 p.m. for a possible drowning. When police arrived, Jacksboro and Jack County fire department EMTs were on-site.
Sanders’ death is an ongoing investigation by the Jacksboro Police Department.
