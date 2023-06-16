Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Oakleigh and Pine are looking for their forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Oakleigh and Pine.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Anastacio Mendoza
Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck
Young County animal cruelty case rejected
Terry Joe Ward
Olney man indicted on child sex crimes
Family and friends gathered today for the funeral of 25-year-old Cha’Quon Jamel Jeffery....
Cha’Quon Jeffery honored at funeral at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Latest News

Oakleigh and Pine are looking for their forever home
Oakleigh and Pine are looking for their forever home
BJ is looking for his forever home
BJ is looking for his forever home
BJ is looking for his forever home
BJ is looking for his forever home
Lucky is looking for her forever home
Lucky is looking for her forever home