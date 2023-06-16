Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Snake safety during the summer

“Texas is one of the few states with every venomous snake”
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center held “Sensational Snakes” on Thursday, June 15 to inform parents and kids about various species of snakes.

The event was held to educate parents and kids on the key things to look out for this summer while outside.

According to VCU Health, more than 7,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year. Of those people, about five individuals die due to their injuries.

Experts at River Bend Nature Center encouraged families to not take action into their own hands if attacked by a snake. Sucking venom out is not the correct way to address a venomous bite.

”Do not do that” Education Coordinator, Erika Mitchell said.

“Because you are possibly sucking venom into your own mouth which means you have another person that needs to go to the hospital. So anytime that you are bitten by a snake and you don’t know what it is or if it’s venomous, it’s always the rule of thumb to just go to the doctor or go to the hospital.”

Snake activity rises during the summer months with more people outside so everyone should be more alert.

“Anytime kids are out near a very rocky area just make sure that they’re watching where they’re stepping because snakes will usually hide under rocks to keep cool”.

If you or your family are unfortunately in this situation, immediately take the person that is bitten to a nearby hospital to receive help.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Anastacio Mendoza
Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck
Three win jackpots at Comanche Red River Casino
Three win jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino
Clay County Sheriff K9s find over $4 million worth of drugs
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Wreck causes lane closures on Southwest Pkwy

Latest News

River Bend Nature Center held “Sensational Snakes” on Thursday, June 15 to inform parents and...
Snake Safety this summer
Vernon College baseball player named All American
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Terry Joe Ward
Olney man indicted on child sex crimes