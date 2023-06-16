Snake safety during the summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center held “Sensational Snakes” on Thursday, June 15 to inform parents and kids about various species of snakes.

The event was held to educate parents and kids on the key things to look out for this summer while outside.

According to VCU Health, more than 7,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year. Of those people, about five individuals die due to their injuries.

Experts at River Bend Nature Center encouraged families to not take action into their own hands if attacked by a snake. Sucking venom out is not the correct way to address a venomous bite.

”Do not do that” Education Coordinator, Erika Mitchell said.

“Because you are possibly sucking venom into your own mouth which means you have another person that needs to go to the hospital. So anytime that you are bitten by a snake and you don’t know what it is or if it’s venomous, it’s always the rule of thumb to just go to the doctor or go to the hospital.”

Snake activity rises during the summer months with more people outside so everyone should be more alert.

“Anytime kids are out near a very rocky area just make sure that they’re watching where they’re stepping because snakes will usually hide under rocks to keep cool”.

If you or your family are unfortunately in this situation, immediately take the person that is bitten to a nearby hospital to receive help.

