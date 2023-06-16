Email City Guide
Vernon College baseball player named All American

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College sophomore baseball player Zak Skinner has been named to the NJCAA Division 1 All-American Third Team Catcher.

According to Vernon College, Skinner hit .447 for the year in 2023 and .417 in 2022. He hit 10 Home runs to lead the team and 21 doubles. He had 85 total hits for the year and is one of the career leaders in hits for Vernon College.

The NJCAA Division 1 All-American Team recognizes players from colleges who have demonstrated talent, sportsmanship, and leadership on the field.

