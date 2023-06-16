Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Health Department hosts free cooking class

Wichita Falls Health Department hosts free cooking class
Wichita Falls Health Department hosts free cooking class(Live Well Wichita County)
By Spencer R. Smith and Alvin Runnels
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Live Well Wichita County continued its free summer cooking classes.

The class made a popular Ecuadorian dish known as Tigrillo to continue its summer’s international theme.

The class was held at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District at 5 p.m. on June 15.

“The cooking class has a lot of benefits for the community, but what I want to leave for our community is that eating is not only eating delicious but you can eat it healthy and delicious too,” Maria Orellana with the Wichita Falls Health District.

This event was open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three win jackpots at Comanche Red River Casino
Three win jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino
Anastacio Mendoza
Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck
Clay County Sheriff K9s find over $4 million worth of drugs
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Wreck causes lane closures on Southwest Pkwy
Man arrested for burglary charges

Latest News

WFPL Summer Show
WF Public Library to host summer show
Booker T. Washington Principal, Synquis Lewis
WFISD names new Booker T. Washington principal
Clay County woman celebrates her 100th birthday
Clay County woman celebrates her 100th birthday
Three win jackpots at Comanche Red River Casino
Three win jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino