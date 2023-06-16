Wichita Falls Health Department hosts free cooking class

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Live Well Wichita County continued its free summer cooking classes.

The class made a popular Ecuadorian dish known as Tigrillo to continue its summer’s international theme.

The class was held at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District at 5 p.m. on June 15.

“The cooking class has a lot of benefits for the community, but what I want to leave for our community is that eating is not only eating delicious but you can eat it healthy and delicious too,” Maria Orellana with the Wichita Falls Health District.

This event was open to the public.

