Another round of severe weather heading into the evening hours

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good afternoon Texoma, We have another chance for severe storms heading into the evening hours. The main threats will be dangerous winds and large hail. The tornado risk is low, although not zero. We can expect storms to roll through the area around 7 pm tonight. Stay weather aware throughout the night.

