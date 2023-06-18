Burkburnett celebrates Juneteenth for a third year

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett held their third Juneteenth celebration.

This is the second year that Juneteenth is a recognized national holiday, and Burkburnett worked toward fold a first class event.

This year’s event was held in the Burkburnett High School gym with activities for the entire family to enjoy, including three-on-three basketball and face painting.

“We want to use this as the prototype. Uh well this not just a black community coming together to celebrate Juneteenth. We want Burkburnett as to make this an all inclusive event,” Juneteenth coordinator, Carl English said.

English said he hopes the event can grow and become even bigger in the years to come.

