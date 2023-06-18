Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Burkburnett celebrates Juneteenth for a third year

This is the second year that Juneteenth is a recognized national holiday, and Burkburnett worked toward fold a first class event.
By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett held their third Juneteenth celebration.

This is the second year that Juneteenth is a recognized national holiday, and Burkburnett worked toward fold a first class event.

This year’s event was held in the Burkburnett High School gym with activities for the entire family to enjoy, including three-on-three basketball and face painting.

“We want to use this as the prototype. Uh well this not just a black community coming together to celebrate Juneteenth. We want Burkburnett as to make this an all inclusive event,” Juneteenth coordinator, Carl English said.

English said he hopes the event can grow and become even bigger in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say
Man identified in Lake Jacksboro drowning
weather
Another round of severe weather heading into the evening hours
Anastacio Mendoza
Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck

Latest News

The 158th Anniversary of Juneteenth is being celebrated across the county and the history and...
The history and importance of Juneteenth
“Anytime that we have these new tools to help in our work it changes the way that we teach."
Artificial Intelligence affecting the way professors teach
Crime Stoppers holds 27th Annual Golf Tournament
Crime Stoppers holds 27th Annual Golf Tournament
The 158th Anniversary of Juneteenth is being celebrated across the county and the history and...
Juneteenth history and importance