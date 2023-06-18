Email City Guide
Hot Start to the Work Week

Texoma starting the week with Texas sized heat
Temperatures start off in the hundreds this week
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Conditions today have been great for fathers day. Temperatures today have been in the low to mid-90s across Texoma. The biggest change today was not only the lack of rain, but the decrease in dewpoints. The air over Texoma was much drier today and provided more of a Texas-like feel to the air. These conditions will remain in place over the next week. The work week starts off hot with temperatures reaching triple digits for the first time this year. The middle of the week looks to slightly cool off with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. There is a chance for isolated storms Wednesday evening along with Thursday evening. Besides those rain chances, the rest of the week remains dry.

