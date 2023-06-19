Geese removed from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about the removal of the geese at Sikes Lake.

The post has around 800 shares and 200 comments and the post claims the university collected a majority of the geese and ducks at the lake and had them killed.

Our crews at Sikes Lake said there were few geese and ducks at the lake today, only being able to spot two around the lake.

“There’s not really any predator control, so no natural predator controls out there and they tend to get congregated in such numbers where they’ll either damage their habitat or they’ll start spreading disease,” Eddie Hood, The Game Warden in Clay County, said.

Julie Gaynor with MSU Texas confirmed to us at News Channel 6 that the university consulted the USDA Texas Wildlife Services about the best way to manage the overpopulation of Canadian Geese in and around Sikes Lake.

Gaynor said the animals had created extensive damage across campus.

According to a press release, MSU Texas’ best course of action was to implement a wildlife damage management program.

“Those geese, they are wired to migrate, but what happens they find a nice little place like Wichita Falls that has everything that they need, so they don’t continue their natural migration patterns and they just stay here year long,” Hood said.

The roundup of the geese happened on Tuesday night and has been met with backlash from the community after a Facebook post went viral over the weekend Reptile Rescue - Wildlife was not available for comment.

Hood said geese are migratory birds so relocating in these types of situations is not an option, because they would just return.

“Whenever you get a population that is overpopulated, they get a permit, and I believe this permit was through the USDA, to have the animals removed and euthanized,” Hood said.

No one with MSU Texas was available for an on-camera interview.

In MSU Texas’ press release, it states “Our desire is that Sikes Lake will long be a well-managed and safe area for our community to enjoy and commune with nature.”

