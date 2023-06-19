Email City Guide
The Heat is On this Week

Highs up above 100 through Wednesday with humidity making if feel hotter than that.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A large heat pump that’s been sitting over Mexico, is building into the U.S. with the hotter temperatures of the year. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be above 100 with real feel temperatures closer to 110. We may see a little pull back with temperatures dropping below 100 as some rain chances show up on Thursday and Friday. The best chances will come at night or in the morning. More hot temperatures are expected this weekend.

