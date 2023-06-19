Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hot day expected today as we have triple digits!

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Monday! As you head out the door, temperatures will be warm sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. On your commute to work, we will stay dry so dress warm as today we are under a heat advisory. We will see highs in the triple digits today with sunny skies. Winds will be calm blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. We will stay dry throughout the day. Make sure you have a lot of water nearby as you are celebrating Juneteenth! Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks
weather
Another round of severe weather heading into the evening hours
Gunshots on Professional Drive
One dead after an overnight shooting in Wichita Falls
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say
Man identified in Lake Jacksboro drowning

Latest News

Hot Start to the Work Week
weather
Hot temperatures today!
weather
Another round of severe weather heading into the evening hours
Another round of strong to severe storms for Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Saturday