Hot day expected today as we have triple digits!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Monday! As you head out the door, temperatures will be warm sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. On your commute to work, we will stay dry so dress warm as today we are under a heat advisory. We will see highs in the triple digits today with sunny skies. Winds will be calm blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. We will stay dry throughout the day. Make sure you have a lot of water nearby as you are celebrating Juneteenth! Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.