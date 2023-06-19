Email City Guide
Jim Bowie Days returns rodeo arena

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jim Bowie Days Association is holding their annual rodeo and celebration.

The event began on Saturday, June 17 with a golf tournament at Indian Oaks Golf Course in Nocona and a bass tournament at Lake Amon.

The rodeo events will be from Monday, June 19 through Wednesday, June 21.

On Monday, barrel race expos will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and at 7:45 p.m. an open 4D barrel race will be held.

The PM Youth Rodeo Roping Events will be on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bowie Rodeo Arena.

There will also be a parade held on Saturday, June 24. According to the Jim Bowie Days Association’s Facebook, the theme for this year’s parade is " Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls”.

More information on the Jim Bowie Days can be found here.

