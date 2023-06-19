Catholic Charities team-up for car giveaway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Catholic Charities Northwest Campus of Wichita Falls is partnering with Progressive for the 11th Annual Progressive Keys to Progress® Veteran Vehicle Giveaway Program.

Since 2013, Progressive has donated over 100 vehicles to Texas Veterans. Applications and required documentation must be submitted to Catholic Charities Northwest Campus staff by Thursday, August 3 at 4 p.m. The Giveaway will take place on November 8 of this year.

Veterans must meet the criteria outlined in the application. For more information, questions, or to get an application, call Catholic Charities at (940) 716-9669.

