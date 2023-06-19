Man arrested for false police calls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Leon Marqui Venson has been arrested following several false calls to WFPD.

On July 30, 2022, officers received information that Venson had called 911 numerous times claiming that his mother was missing.

According to WFPD, Venson was told that his mother was with family and to stop calling 911 unless there was an emergency.

Officers arrived at Venson’s house, where he continued to ask questions about his mother’s whereabouts. The officers on the scene told Venson how to get in contact with his mother, and they also warned him that if he continued to make 911 calls without an emergency, he would be arrested. After further reviewal, officials discovered that Venson had intentionally called 911 approximately 23 times in less than 24 hours, according to the arrest affidavit.

This offense of Silent or Abusive Calls to 911 has resulted in his arrest, as noted by WFPD.

Venson is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

