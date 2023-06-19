One dead after an overnight shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead after a shooting late Sunday evening in Wichita Falls.

WFPD officials told our crews on scene that officers were called out to a gunshots call on Professional Drive just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man, who was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Marcus Wilson.

WFPD says this is being investigated as a homicide, and is asking the public to reach out to Crime Stoppers if you have any information about this incident.

