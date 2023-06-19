Email City Guide
Texoma Gives opens for sign-ups

(Texoma Gives)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives is set to take place on September 7, which means now is the time for nonprofit organizations to sign up.

Since 2016, individuals from all over the world have donated over $9 million to help around 200 participating nonprofits in North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma. Leslie Schaffner, President of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, explains the importance of participating in Texoma Gives.

“We provide the platform, the training tools, and the promotion. That gives participating organizations the opportunity to focus on connecting with new and existing donors who support their mission,” said Schaffner.

All participants must meet outlined criteria such as being classified as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and being located in the region covered by the Community Foundation. For further questions, contact the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at (940) 766-0829.

To sign up, click here. The registration deadline is July 31.

