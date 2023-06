WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Utility Collections drive-thru has reopened at Memorial Auditorium.

The drive-thru had been closed due to construction on the west side of the auditorium. Now, water customers may once again pay their bills from the comfort of their own vehicles.

If you have questions or concerns, call (940) 761-7414.

