WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to a WFPD Facebook post, Jayden Gaddis was last seen in the 2300 block of Jasper Street around 7:30 a.m. on June 19.

If you know any information about this missing child, call the police department’s non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

