Archer City woman dies in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 71-year-old Rachel Michelle Wingo of Archer City has died following a motorcycle crash on Farm to Market Road 171 near Wichita Falls.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, Wingo was traveling northeast at an unsafe speed and failed to handle a curve in the roadway and struck a roadway sign.

Wingo was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

