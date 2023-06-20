City of Wichita Falls encourages residents to conserve water

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls lake levels fell this week by three-tenths of a percent, which leaves the combined lake capacity at 66.8%.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer of Wichita Falls, explains that although the drop is not large, conservation is still important. “We remain in the Stage 1 Drought Watch until City Councilors vote to approve removing the city from that status. The hot summer months are now upon us and rain chances are beginning to drop as the temperature rises. We must continue to let the public know that conservation is very important and there are restrictions in place,” said Horgen.

For more information on lake levels and water conservation click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.