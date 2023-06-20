Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Wichita Falls encourages residents to conserve water

Rising temperatures lead to lowered rain chances
(City of Wichita Falls)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls lake levels fell this week by three-tenths of a percent, which leaves the combined lake capacity at 66.8%.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer of Wichita Falls, explains that although the drop is not large, conservation is still important. “We remain in the Stage 1 Drought Watch until City Councilors vote to approve removing the city from that status. The hot summer months are now upon us and rain chances are beginning to drop as the temperature rises. We must continue to let the public know that conservation is very important and there are restrictions in place,” said Horgen.

For more information on lake levels and water conservation click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geese removed from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Gunshots on Professional Drive
One dead after an overnight shooting in Wichita Falls
Archer City woman killed in crash
Archer City woman dies in motorcycle crash
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Leon Marqui Venson
Man arrested for false police calls

Latest News

Three arrested following armed robbery at Flying J
Three arrested following robbery at Flying J
Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees took no action on the proposed...
WFISD pauses action on three middle school model until July
Federick Dajuan Green II
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting his son
Texoma Gives opens for sign-ups