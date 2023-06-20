WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma on this terrific Tuesday! As you head out the door, temperatures are still fairly warm. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s all across Texoma. We have been issued an Excessive heat warning due to the extremely hot temperatures we will see today. We can expect to see highs in the triple digits once again. We will see a little more cloud cover than we saw yesterday, but we will still have lots of sunshine! Winds will be sustained blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. Have a great Tuesday and remember to drink lots of water!

