A Little Heat Relief with Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be hot again Wednesday, but some storms may head down our way by the late afternoon or evening. These storms could be rather strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning strikes, and small hail. This may lead to a few opportunities for areas of showers again Thursday night and early Friday. The associated clouds and rain chances will help pull temperatures below 100 on Thursday and Friday. We’re back to hot again on Saturday and Sunday.

