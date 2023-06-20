Man charged with manslaughter after shooting his son

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Federick Dajuan Green II has been charged with Manslaughter after an apparent accidental shooting that resulted in the death of his 6-year-old son.

The shooting took place on Saturday, April 22 on Featherston Ave. When officers arrived they found a 6-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The boy was then taken to United Regional where he was pronounced dead, according to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

According to the arrest affidavit, Green was taking his handgun apart in his bedroom when it discharged and struck his son in the chest.

Green told investigators that he removed the magazine and put it on the bed. According to the arrest affidavit, Green to officers he does not keep a round in the chamber. He told officers that he heard his son say “Daddy” and fall to the ground. He said this was when he yelled for his wife to call 911.

