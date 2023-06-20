MSU Texas names sole finalist for president

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University and The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents named Stacia “Stacy” Haynie, former administrator, and professor at Louisiana State University and Midwestern State University alumna, as the sole finalist for president of MSU Texas.

Haynie was unanimously approved after the board’s special-called video conference meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

According to MSU Texas, Haynie’s background and leadership service includes serving as Executive Vice President and Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Vice Provost for Academics and Planning; Associate and Interim Dean of the Graduate School and Department Chair, all while serving as a professor teaching judicial policies, constitutional law, comparative judicial behavior, and American politics as the J.W. Annison Jr. Family Alumni Professor.

Haynie is originally from Henrietta, Texas, and has earned a pair of degrees from MSU Texas with a bachelor’s degree in theater and a master’s degree in political science in 1986. She received her doctorate in political science from the University of North Texas.

As the sole finalist, Haynie is set to become the 13th president in the 101-year history of MSU Texas. State law requires 21 days must pass before final action can be taken on employment once a sole finalist has been named. Following the 21 days, an official appointment is made

