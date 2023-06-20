Part of Hike & Bike Trail closed for maintenance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of the Hike & Bike Trail in Wichita Falls will be closed from Tuesday, June 20 to Friday, July 21.

The closure will take place between Humphreys Street and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. This part of the trail will be closed for maintenance as part of the City’s 2022 Drainage Maintenance Repairs Project. A new concrete drainage flume will be built beside the trail, and a portion of the trail will be removed and replaced to help with the replacement of a drainage culvert.

For more information call the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.

