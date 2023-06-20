Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Three arrested following robbery at Flying J

Three arrested following armed robbery at Flying J
Three arrested following armed robbery at Flying J(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department has arrested three people after an armed robbery at the Flying J on Jacksboro Highway.

WFPD said the victim was robbed around 2:30 am while trying to buy marijuana.

19-year-old Taniah Gibson, 27-year-old Heaven Phillips, and 28-year-old Jerom Taylor-Reid are facing charges of robbery.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geese removed from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Gunshots on Professional Drive
One dead after an overnight shooting in Wichita Falls
Archer City woman killed in crash
Archer City woman dies in motorcycle crash
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Leon Marqui Venson
Man arrested for false police calls

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls encourages residents to conserve water
Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees took no action on the proposed...
WFISD pauses action on three middle school model until July
Federick Dajuan Green II
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting his son
Texoma Gives opens for sign-ups