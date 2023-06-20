Three arrested following robbery at Flying J

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department has arrested three people after an armed robbery at the Flying J on Jacksboro Highway.

WFPD said the victim was robbed around 2:30 am while trying to buy marijuana.

19-year-old Taniah Gibson, 27-year-old Heaven Phillips, and 28-year-old Jerom Taylor-Reid are facing charges of robbery.

