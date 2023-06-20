WF outdoor concert series to continue.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department will be continuing its Free Outdoor Concert Series at Bud Daniel Park on Tuesday, June 20.

The concert will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m

According to the City of Wichita Falls, Hellen Bach will be performing. Bach performs rock, pop, dance, and top 40.

The community is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the concert.

For questions, please contact the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.

