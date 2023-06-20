Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF Outdoor Concert Series to continue

WF outdoor concert series to continue.
WF outdoor concert series to continue.
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department will be continuing its Free Outdoor Concert Series at Bud Daniel Park on Tuesday, June 20.

The concert will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m

According to the City of Wichita Falls, Hellen Bach will be performing. Bach performs rock, pop, dance, and top 40.

The community is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the concert.

For questions, please contact the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geese removed from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Gunshots on Professional Drive
One dead after an overnight shooting in Wichita Falls
Archer City woman killed in crash
Archer City woman dies in motorcycle crash
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Leon Marqui Venson
Man arrested for false police calls

Latest News

Jim Bowie Days
Jim Bowie Days
Texoma Gives opens for sign-ups
Former Zavala keynote speaker completes degree
Former Zavala keynote speaker completes degree
Juneteenth Celebrations
Juneteenth events across Texoma