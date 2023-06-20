WFISD pauses action on three middle school model until July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees took no action on the proposed three middle school plan during their meeting Monday, June, 19.

Board members were given new graphs and metrics of how the three-school model would work and accommodate students if approved.

Rider, Hirschi, and Wichita Falls High Schools would all turn into middle schools with the proposed plan.

Data shown during the meeting would have 483 students at the Hirschi campus. These students would funnel in from Burgess, Booker T. Washington, and Scotland Park Elementary schools.

Rider’s campus would hold 1,062 students that will funnel in from West, Fowler, Crockett, Jefferson, and half from Zundy Elementary schools.

Wichita Falls High School would hold 1,056 students who would funnel in from Southern Hills, Fain, Franklin, Milam, Cunningham, and the other half of Zundy.

“ So we wanted the board to hear that information,” WFISD Superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee said.

“ We were missing two board members today, so we wanted them to be able to analyze that information so that this decision is transparent to everybody and then we move forward with the best course of action,” Dr.Lee said.

The plan of the three-school model was put together by a middle school Ad-Hoc committee.

Members of that committee include Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, Judge Jim Johnson, Mark Lukert, Bob Harvey, Peter Griffiths, and Debby Depree.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.