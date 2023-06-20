Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD pauses action on three middle school model until July

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees took no action on the proposed three middle school plan during their meeting Monday, June, 19.

Board members were given new graphs and metrics of how the three-school model would work and accommodate students if approved.

Rider, Hirschi, and Wichita Falls High Schools would all turn into middle schools with the proposed plan.

Data shown during the meeting would have 483 students at the Hirschi campus. These students would funnel in from Burgess, Booker T. Washington, and Scotland Park Elementary schools.

Rider’s campus would hold 1,062 students that will funnel in from West, Fowler, Crockett, Jefferson, and half from Zundy Elementary schools.

Wichita Falls High School would hold 1,056 students who would funnel in from Southern Hills, Fain, Franklin, Milam, Cunningham, and the other half of Zundy.

“ So we wanted the board to hear that information,” WFISD Superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee said.

“ We were missing two board members today, so we wanted them to be able to analyze that information so that this decision is transparent to everybody and then we move forward with the best course of action,” Dr.Lee said.

The plan of the three-school model was put together by a middle school Ad-Hoc committee.

Members of that committee include Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, Judge Jim Johnson, Mark Lukert, Bob Harvey, Peter Griffiths, and Debby Depree.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots on Professional Drive
One dead after an overnight shooting in Wichita Falls
Geese removed from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Archer City woman killed in crash
Archer City woman dies in motorcycle crash
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Leon Marqui Venson
Man arrested for false police calls

Latest News

Federick Dajuan Green II
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting his son
Texoma Gives opens for sign-ups
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Geese removed from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas