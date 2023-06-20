WFPD invstigating shooting on Princeton Aveune

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a robbery on Princeton Avenue where a 22-year-old man was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the police are investigating this as an aggravated robbery.

“The officers first of all took care of his injuries. They were able to stop the bleeding by use of a tourniquet and other things. He was eventually taken to the hospital for his injuries to be treated and he is going to survive his injuries. The parties do have connections at some point and somehow so it’s not a random act of someone just going up to a house. The suspects there did force their way into the house and that’s when the victim fled the house and them,” Eipper said.

