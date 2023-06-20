Wichita Falls City Council approves $7 million contract for improving Quail Creek

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The June 20 Wichita Falls City Council meeting discussed a lot of big numbers, from the Wichita Falls Airport buying a one million dollar snow broom, to the 2024 fiscal year budget.

One big ticket item was the $7 million contract with Scales Concrete Construction to work on the Quail Creek Drainage Improvements.

The creek tends to flood during heavy rain and causes damage in the area, so after a decade of deciding how to handle the situation officials decided to make improvements in the area.

“The purpose of the project is to reduce flooding in the Brook Hollow area, Glenwood area, in that residential neighborhood, it will also reduce the flooding in Maplewood there, and also reduce the amount of overtyping at Kemp St. which happens pretty frequently during larger storm events,” Director of Public Works, Russell Schreiber said.

The project does not have an official start date, but the contracted company has two years to complete the project. Any rain could put the project on hold, making it take longer than other projects.

“Anytime you have a contractor inside of a drainage area that’s subject to any small rain events, you know, it’ll shut them down. That’s a difficult place to work is in the bottom of a creek channel,” Schreiber said. “And so, we want to allow a lot of time for those guys to get in there and get the job done.”

The city does not plan to simply fill the creek with concrete, instead they’re taking the chance to beautify the are.

“You know it wont just be a straight up concrete wall like you see on the rest of Quail Creek on the other side of Kemp, but will be kind of a decorative type of channel in there. It’ll be concrete bottom with a decorative block walls,” Schreiber said.

