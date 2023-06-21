Excessive heat warning once again with a chance for late evening storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma on this wonderful Wednesday! As you head out the door temperatures will be sitting in the 80s all across Texoma. It’s going to be another hot day as we have an excessive heat warning once again. Temperatures will reach the triple digits with mostly sunny skies. We have a chance for storms late this evening, with the main threats being large hail and strong winds. Have a wonderful Wednesday!

