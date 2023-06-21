Hometown Pride: Jim Bowie Days Rodeo, Parade and Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jim Bowie Days Association is full of history, impact, and purpose. Scott Head, president of the Jim Bowie Days Association and one long-time supporter both said the rich history started many years ago.

“We are strongly supported by our local businesses,” said Scott Head, president of Jim Bowie Days Association.

Support is how Jim Bowie Days were born. Jim Bowie Days Rodeo, Parade, and Festival were designed to attract people to Bowie to exchange ideas. Today over 50 years later it’s become a popular event supported by many.

“Most people appreciate the time and effort that our board puts in to keep this event going because like I said it’s just a good way to bring friends and family together from all over and it’s an event that you don’t want to go away. We are steadfast to keep this going no matter what,” said Head.

A long-time fan and supporter of Jim Bowie Days is 102-year-old Jean Angove who helped to make floats for the parade years ago she spoke about the activities that brought her joy.

“They have a quilt show and the frogs and the turtles jumping and kids rodeos. It created activity beneficial to Bowie,” said Angove.

To make things happen, Head said it’s an all-hands-on project.

“There’s lots of behind the scene work with local organizations our volunteer fire departments are key, our cowboy churches are wonderful for helping us out. It’s just a large undertaking to get everything scheduled and get all the logistics worked out and without the help and support from the community there’s no way you could do it,” explained Head.

And there’s something everyone looks forward to.

“One of the biggest draws is always our youth rodeo. It’s good to see the kids out here, participating and just being good kids,” said Head.

