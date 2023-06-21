Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283

(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 52-year-old Carlos Jose Ayala is dead following a wreck on U.S. Highway 283 in Wilbarger County on Tuesday, June 20.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on FM 91 and was struck by a Dodge Ram truck, that was traveling north, after failing to stop at the intersection, according to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch.

Ayala was pronounced dead after being transported to the Wilbarger General Hospital.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested following armed robbery at Flying J
Three arrested following robbery at Flying J
Federick Dajuan Green II
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting his son
Geese removed from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Leon Marqui Venson
Man arrested for false police calls

Latest News

A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Destiny Marie Davila
Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested
Graham Regional Theatre
Graham Regional Theatre
Midwestern State University put a pause on its undergraduate special education program because...
Shortage in Special Education instructors