Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 52-year-old Carlos Jose Ayala is dead following a wreck on U.S. Highway 283 in Wilbarger County on Tuesday, June 20.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on FM 91 and was struck by a Dodge Ram truck, that was traveling north, after failing to stop at the intersection, according to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch.

Ayala was pronounced dead after being transported to the Wilbarger General Hospital.

