Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Shortage in Special Education instructors

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University put a pause on its undergraduate special education program because of low enrollment.

Numbers of enrollment have been low since the Covid-19 pandemic and with students being able to go to cheaper and faster alternatives to get certified, the university has taken a hit.

“It’s a very demanding job,” Midwestern State University, Special Education Professor Dr. Edward Shultz said.

“It’s high-stress and low pay for teachers. You even will hear comments like you can’t pay me enough to do what that special education teacher does. Teachers have to be mentally tough and in a lot of cases physically tough as well”.

Wichita Falls Independent School District is also seeing the effects of this problem.

WFISD and MSU have partnered for years and both sides have benefited from the special education program.

“We have a long-standing relationship with WFISD,” Dr. Shultz said.

“Throughout the years we have been able to provide them with students who need course hours and experience while also providing kids with the help and time they need”.

WFISD has 49 job openings across the district and half of those are for special education instructors. With the pause on the MSU program, they have been looking for answers in other places.

“There is a need for that position,” WFISD Superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee said.

“With the unfortunate circumstances at MSU, we are trying to outsource and find resources so that our kids are not lacking”.

The special education program at MSU hopes to have enrollment back up to normal at some time in the near future and back to providing resources.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geese removed from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Gunshots on Professional Drive
One dead after an overnight shooting in Wichita Falls
WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: WFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Archer City woman killed in crash
Archer City woman dies in motorcycle crash
Leon Marqui Venson
Man arrested for false police calls

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Hometown Pride: Jim Bowie Days Rodeo, Parade and Festival
"The creek tends to flood during heavy rain and causes damage in the area."
Wichita Falls City Council approves $7 million contract for improving Quail Creek
WFPD invstigating shooting on Princeton Aveune
WFPD invstigating shooting on Princeton Aveune
Part of Hike & Bike Trail closed for maintenance