Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 20-year-old Destiny Marie Davila has been arrested for the suspected shooting of 40-year-old Kimberlee Bustos on May 13 at 2215 8th Street.

Davila was interviewed by detectives and arrested on June 6 at around 4:30 p.m., according to WFPD. She is currently at the Wichita County Jail with a bond of $100,915, including three city citation arrest warrants.

Officials obtained an arrest warrant for Davila after discovering that she “did commit the offense of Aggravated Assault by intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly causing serious bodily injury to the victim by shooting her in the leg.”

