Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In a post from a local rescue service page on Facebook, the community was informed about the removal of the geese from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas.

The geese at Sikes Lake were removed by The Texas Wildlife Services Office at the request of the University, according to a press release from Texas State Director, Michael J. Bodenchuk.

The statement said a total of 334 geese were removed after an action was taken under a permit from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to USDA-Wildlife Services and was addressed in a Statewide Bird Damage Management Environmental Assessment.

The statement said that the geese removed were humanely euthanized.

Below is an excerpt from the press release:

“Canada geese are historically a migratory species, but conservation efforts to restore the species have been so successful there is a large population of non-migratory birds which pose a recurring management problem. Geese grazing on pond-side vegetation will destroy the ground cover, leading to erosion and water siltation. Goose droppings contain a high level of Salmonella bacteria which have caused disease in humans (especially in homes with children who crawl or play on the floors where goose-sourced Salmonella bacteria is tracked into homes). Perhaps most troubling is that lakes with high populations of waterfowl are subject to botulism outbreaks during the summer as the droppings in the water decay, using up oxygen and allowing the botulism to grow in anaerobic conditions.

We concur that the removal is unfortunate. Relocation for Canada geese is typically unsuccessful, as adults have a strong nest site fidelity and will return. Banding studies have shown that moving adult geese results in them returning to the same site the following year. Moving adults with young of the year may result in the young imprinting on the new site, but the adults will return to breed at the same location the following season. We prefer to work with management authorities to implement non-lethal strategies before circumstances exist that requires lethal action. In this case, we intend to work with the University (and other entities) to implement an egg addling/oiling program which will prevent the remaining adults from overpopulating the lake over time. Unfortunately, with the absence of predators in urban settings, some management of the wildlife resource is necessary.”

