100 Deadliest Days: Bringing awareness to wreckless driving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered the “100 Deadliest Days” for not only teen drivers but all drivers.

According to Triple-A, Each year more than 2,000 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes. 31% happened during the 100 deadliest days.

More than 7,000 people have died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2011-2020.

In Texoma, 31 fatal crashes have happened since the beginning of the year as of June 10. This surpassed the total number of fatal crashes up until June 10 last year.

“Well we’ve got a lot of kids out of school so they have more free time,” Wichita Falls Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Adele Lewis said.

“They have jobs to get to, and kids are experimenting with alcohol or drugs but also the summer is deadly for everyone because a lot of our major holidays are during the summertime”.

In the state of Texas, there were 3,965 victims of fatal crashes. As of June 10 this year, there have already been 1728.

“Wichita Falls has long had a problem with drunk drivers,” PIO Adele Lewis said.

“People tend to go out to parties and drink or use drugs and still get behind the wheel and drive”.

In April, long-time baseball coach Patrick Maxwell was sadly killed when a teen driver hit his vehicle head-on.

Pat had two daughters and a wife who reside in Wichita Falls.

“It’s impacted us greatly” the Wife of Patrick Maxwell, Barbara Maxwell said.

“I mean I have two girls who are in college and they’ve lost their dad you know, they’ve lost their hero. I’ve lost my husband, my soulmate, and my best friend and it is terrible”.

During the 100 deadliest teens and all drivers are encouraged to obey traffic laws to keep everyone safe.

