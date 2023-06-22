WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - 4th of July events around Texoma are quickly approaching. We have a breakdown of some events.

4th of July Freedom Fest:

The 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest will be hosted at the Wichita Falls MPEC and begins at 5:00 p.m. The event will have food trucks, vendors, a car show, live music, a beer tent, kids’ activities, and fireworks. The event is free to attend, but the public is encouraged to bring camping or lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

Schedule of events:

Event Begins at 5:00 p.m.

National Anthem and SAFB Flyover at 6:00 p.m.

Opening Act, Malford Milligan at 6:10 p.m.

Headliner, Gary P. Nunn to perform at 7:30 p.m.

The Fireworks Display begins at 9:15 p.m.

Marlow Annual 4th of July Parade:

The City of Marlow will hold its 4th of July parade on Main Street beginning at 9:00 a.m. The public is invited to join from 6th St to 2nd St to enjoy the parade. Awards are also available for participants of the parade for the following categories

1st and 2nd place in the horse-drawn division

1st and 2nd place in the horse division

Best modified vehicle

Best truck

Best original vehicle

Best decorated vehicle

Best original tractor

Most unique tractor

Best decorated off-road vehicle

The city asks participants to arrive at 4th and Seminole no later than 7:45 a.m. and that horse division participants should park trailers and line up at Marlow City Hall.

Christ’s Community Fellowship 4th of July Fish Fry:

The Christ’s Community Fellowship will be hosting its 4th of July Fish Fry at noon. The fish fry will be at 1143 Nakomis Trail in Wichita Falls and there is no admission fee. Those interested should RSVP via email at ccfwf@ccfwf.org or by calling the office at (940) 720-0028.

Kell House 4th of July Celebration and Parade:

The Kell House Heritage Center will hold its celebration and parade. The 2nd Annual Firecracker Mile, organized by the Midwestern State Track & Cross Country Club will begin at 7:00 a.m. Registration for the parade is at 8:15 a.m. First and Second Place Ribbons will be awarded in each of four categories:

Children 0-6

Children 7-12

Antique Car

Specialty

The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. Spectators are invited to line up along the parade route.

After the parade, a cake walk, face tattoos, yard games, and a Kona Ice truck will be available.

Henrietta VFD 4th at the Park

The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their 4th in the Park on E Hapgood Road in Henrietta. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will provide a safe area to use fireworks. They will also have hotdogs, snow cones, chips, and drinks for purchase as well as fireworks to purchase.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.