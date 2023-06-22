Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Budget-friendly ideas for family fun this summer

Search online for free events and activities near you
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 80% of adults reported inflation as a source of stress, according to the American Psychology Association, leaving many families looking for budget-friendly activities this summer.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with Eventbrite, said there are many things you can do with your kids this summer without breaking the bank – you just have to know where to look.

Bigham shared several ideas for family fun you can find on Eventbrite:

Free movie nights: Many cities around the country host free G or PG rated screenings in parks or town squares. Don’t forget to bring a blanket and snacks.

Walking tours: Many locations offer free or low-cost historical walking tours. This gives families a great chance to have fun and learn about their city.

Cooking classes: Restaurants and chefs offer many options to make different types of cuisine. From pizza to desserts to sushi, there are thousands of options available on the app.

Local farmers markets: Many locations have weekend farmers markets which offer fresh grown food, as well as arts and crafts, live music and other activities for kids.

Free festivals: There are thousands of free festivals across the country like the Chicago Blues Festival, the GoPro Mountain Games in Colorado and the Potato Days Festival in Minnesota.

Here is a roundup of other fun and free or cheap activities:

22 Free (or Cheap) Things to Do

114 Free Summer Activities to Keep Everyone Busy

75 Family Summer Activities You and the Kids Can Do at Home or Outdoors

20 New Ideas and Activities to Try This Summer

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after wreck on U.S. Hwy 283
Three arrested following armed robbery at Flying J
Three arrested following robbery at Flying J
Destiny Marie Davila
Suspect for 9th and Polk shooting arrested
A viral post by a local animal rescue service page on Facebook has many asking MSU Texas about...
Update on geese removal from Sikes Lake at MSU Texas
Nicole Ouyang
Jacksboro student named finalist in design competition

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a...
LIVE: Modi addresses joint meeting of Congress
This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows Derrick...
Suspect in deadly Minneapolis crash charged with homicide, federal weapons and drug counts
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
House Republicans push off Biden impeachment move for now as hard-right clamors for action
The U.S. Coast Guard updates the public after finding debris of the missing submersible. (WCVB...
Missing sub: Deepest condolences to families